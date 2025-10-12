Mariners fans look ahead to ALCS

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are facing the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series Sunday night, marking their first appearance in the ALCS since 2001.

The team is hosting free watch parties for the first two games at Victory Hall outside T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The events will be filled with Mariners activities and prize giveaways.

The excitement is palpable as many fans recall the last time the Mariners made it this far, and merchandise stores are struggling to keep up with the demand for team gear.

“I’m turning 34 this year, so being 10 the last time this happened, just insane,” said Jane Carmody.

“I’m feeling the SoDo Mojo again,” said Christian Brooks.

The Mariners’ return to the ALCS has sparked a surge in fan enthusiasm and merchandise sales. Stores are reporting that items like hats and jerseys are flying off the shelves as they try to keep up with the high demand.

Martin Wilson, Manager of merchandise store On The Field, said most popular items include the ALCS merchandise and anything related to Cal Raleigh.

“We’re just trying to grab what we can, because we’re running really low on Mariners stuff and there’s not a lot out there,” Wilson he said.

Ticket prices for the upcoming home games in Seattle are steep, with the cheapest tickets on Vivid Seats going for $234 and StubHub listing them at $244, as of Sunday afternoon. The most expensive tickets were priced over $6,600.

“I hope the Vancouver fans don’t come back down because it’s so obnoxious when they fill up the stadium,” Carmody said. “(Tickets) are pretty high, but you know, it’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime. That’s what it feels like around here.”

