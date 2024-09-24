You’ve been warned: Automated speed camera to begin issuing fines in Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. — The City of Poulsbo is sending warnings about speeding through Poulsbo’s Fish Park as their automated speeding cameras are now active.

On Monday, the Poulsbo Police Department notified residents that the speeding cameras in the designated park zone near Fish Park are on.

Anyone caught speeding during the 30-day warning period will receive a warning letter in the mail about their driving behavior.

After the grace period ends anyone caught speeding in the park zone will see a $145 fine.

The city has contracted Arizona-based Verra Mobility to run the program.

According to the press release, cameras will get a picture of the license plate when a car is caught on camera speeding and send it to police to verify the infraction. If police confirm it was an infraction, the fine will be sent to the registered car owner.

The cameras have been placed near Viking Avenue Northwest and Northwest Stendahl Court.

The city also plans to add cameras inside the school safety zone of Poulsbo Elementary School and a camera at the intersection of State Route 305 and Bond Road Northeast.

More information can be found on the City of Poulsbo website.

