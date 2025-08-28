YouTube TV, FOX extend contract talks, keeping NFL games for millions—for now

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

FOX and YouTube TV agreed on a short-term contract extension Wednesday, avoiding millions of YouTube TV subscribers from losing access to FOX sports channels—at least for now.

FOX claimed it was committed to reaching an agreement, and negotiations with YouTube TV remain underway following the short-term extension. However, if the two sides do not ink a new deal by the revised deadline, FOX channels will disappear from YouTube TV’s services altogether.

The channels that will be dropped from YouTube TV if an agreement is not reached include FOX 13 Seattle, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, and FOX News Channel.

FOX Sports airs some of the biggest sporting events and leagues like NFL on FOX, the MLB postseason, and college football games from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West Conference.

“We know how frustrating it is to lose channels, which is why it’s our goal to keep Fox on YouTube TV,” YouTube TV wrote in a letter to subscribers. “We’re committed to continuing to work with Fox to reach an agreement, but if their content becomes unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our subscribers a $10 credit.”

YouTube TV subscribers with NFL Sunday Ticket will also be affected, as Seahawks games broadcast on the local FOX station will not be provided.

“If Fox becomes unavailable, you can continue to watch their sports, news, and shows by signing up for Fox One,” YouTube TV wrote.

YouTube TV thanked its customers for their patience and understanding as they work towards a final agreement with FOX.

“We hope YouTube TV continues to be your service of choice, but we understand some of our members may want to cancel their subscriptions,” YouTube TV wrote.

Updates will be provided at the YouTube TV Help Center, and FOX urged customers to contact YouTube TV directly here.

