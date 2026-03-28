Your pet could be featured on a mural outside this Tacoma shelter

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County (HSTPC) is running its Mural Muse Photo Contest, which allows pet owners the opportunity to have their fur-babies showcased on a mural outside the shelter.

The contest is being offered for the third and final time.

The contest is open to all. Participants can submit photos of their dogs, cats, or other small domesticated animals for a minimum donation of $25.

Submissions are accepted until March 31 at 12 p.m.

Following submission, participants are encouraged to rally support from friends and family for votes. Votes can be cast for $1 each, for a minimum of five votes (or $5).

“Our Mural Muse Contest is a chance to celebrate the animals who’ve changed your life—and to reflect on what’s possible when a community genuinely invests in second chances,” said Beth Brooks, director of development at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “The art that takes shape on our walls is really a testament to the donors and adopters who make those stories happen.”

The three pet photo submissions with the most votes will be featured in the mural by Tacoma-local artist, Mary Mann, and receive a prize package of pet supplies.

The first two Mural Muse Photo Contests raised nearly $50,000 to support the HSTPC.

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