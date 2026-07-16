‘You took my sister away’: Family pleads for answers in 1999 Holly Park homicide

SEATTLE — More than two decades after 32-year-old Jacqueline Jones was shot to death in a South Seattle homeless encampment, her family and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound are renewing their plea for answers, hoping someone will finally come forward with the truth.

Case still active after 27 years

In an interview, Jim Fuda, director for Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, explained that the Seattle Police Department is still actively working the case and does not consider it “cold.”

“This is not actually a cold case, so to speak. It’s an older homicide case that is actively being investigated,” Fuda said. “Detectives are still following up on leads.”

The case dates back to April 1999, when Jacqueline was in a tent at the Holly Park encampment in the 6800 block of Holly Park Drive.

“A woman’s in a homeless camp, the Holly Park encampment, and she’s in a tent with a friend, and somebody murdered her, shot several times,” Fuda said.

Police are now turning to the public in hopes that renewed attention will jog someone’s memory.

“They want the public’s help on some of this, put her picture out there, get the story out, and see if we can’t get any tips on this. Because, like I always say, somebody knows who did this,” Fuda said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charge in the case.

Almost no public record of Jacqueline’s story exists online

Fuda believes visibility is part of the challenge in solving a case that stretches back so many years.

He searched online for Jacqueline’s name and discovered there was almost no public record of her story.

“I looked online to find her name, Jacqueline Jones, and it didn’t even come up. So let’s get some memories refreshed. Maybe we could get something out, get a picture from that era, and maybe refresh the memories,” Fuda said.

‘You took my sister away’: A sister shares her pain

For Jacqueline’s family, the passage of time has not brought closure — only more questions.

Valerie Jones, Jacqueline’s sister, said she still doesn’t understand why no one has been charged.

More than 27 years later, Valerie has a direct message for the person responsible for her sister’s death, or for anyone who knows the truth.

“You took my sister away from all her family members who loved her so very much, and her sons,” she said. “My nephews were age eight and 10, so they lost their mom forever, and that was just a cruel, wicked thing to do for whatever sick reason you think you had.”

Valerie said the impact on her family has been lifelong. Her mother, now 84 years old, raised Jacqueline’s sons after their mother was killed.

“The truth needs to come out, and whoever knows who did it, they need to call the tip line and tell, even if that person has passed away; that don’t matter,” Valerie said. “My mom is 84 years old. She raised my nephews that were 8 and 10, and the truth needs to come out.”

‘The truth needs to come out’

Valerie said that after nearly three decades, her family deserves to know what happened, and why.

Crime Stoppers and Seattle police are urging anyone with information, no matter how small or how long ago, to come forward.

“Somebody knows who did this,” Fuda said. “And you’ll get a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers if your information leads to an arrest and a charge.”

If you have any information about the murder of Jacqueline Jones in April 1999 at the Holly Park encampment, you are urged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be made anonymously.

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