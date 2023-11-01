‘You feel violated’: Lacey card, comic store targeted by smash-and-grab thieves

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey Police are investigating a smash-and-grab that happened at Gabi’s Cards and Comics store last Friday. Security footage shows two people using a pickup truck like a battering ram into the storefront. Moments after they destroyed the front entrance, the two dart inside the store and steal nine cases of Pokémon cards worth thousands of dollars.

“You feel violated and you feel like someone has attacked the safety of something you feel a lot about,” owner Gabrielle Shephard said.

Shephard said each case of cards stolen is worth a thousand dollars, but what is really frustrating to her is the damage left behind from it.

“So seeing something I built with my hands be damaged to that degree was pretty painful,” Shephard said.

Nick Robertson is a loyal customer of Gabi’s Cards and Comics. He argued it’s one of the friendliest atmospheres around.

“I’ve made multiple friendships here and I’ve gotten multiple friends into magic the gathering here and it is one of the best places to come,” Robertson said.

He noticed the boarded-up area when he came into the store Tuesday. He said not only is he confused people would do this, but quite frankly, he isn’t thrilled.

“Especially it’s kind of stupid considering how card markets work,” Robertson said.

Yet through this pain, Shephard said she isn’t going to let the bad guys win.

“Because if I let this person change my belief about people in general and the safety of the community and kinda all that then they’ve done more damage than just stealing boxes and cases of cards,” Shephard said.

And those who frequent the store like Robertson will tell people the same thing.

“To a great many people in town and in the community, this place is important,” Robertson said.

Shephard said insurance should cover the costs of the damage caused by the two suspects. A detective with Lacey Police told us one of the suspects was at the store the day prior and was curious about how much some of the boxes of cards were.

Police are still looking for the two suspects involved.

