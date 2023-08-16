Yakima doctor license restricted for prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients

YAKIMA, Wash. — A doctor who owns and runs a medical clinic in Yakima had his license suspended following a hearing in April, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) said Dr. Wilkinson failed to meet standards by prescribing ivermectin to seven patients for COVID-19 infections without documenting a reason for prescribing the medicine and for not telling the patients the medication is not FDA-approved to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The WMC also said Dr. Wilkinson did not establish a physician-patient relationship and prescribed inhaled hydrogen peroxide to one patient even though it has no effect on COVID-19 and is dangerous in vapor form.

The WMC also said, “In his web-based blog, Dr. Wilkinson misrepresented information about COVID-19, masking, and vaccines.”

The WMC placed Dr. Wilkinson’s license on probation for five years and restricted him from prescribing ivermectin for non-FDA-approved indications. The order also precludes Dr. Wilkinson from prescribing medication or providing care to patients without establishing a physician-patient relationship by seeing the patient in person or via real-time video, taking the patient’s history and conducting a physical examination, getting informed consent, and documenting everything in the patient’s medical record.

The order also requires Dr. Wilkinson to take a clinical competency assessment, pay a fine of $15,000, and complete medical education courses on medical record keeping, medical decision-making, and informed consent.

The WMC said Dr. Wilkinson has 10 days to request reconsideration of the order and has 30 days to file an appeal in the superior court.

