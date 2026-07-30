Yakima Bar Exam canceled on Tuesday

The Washington Bar Association announced Wednesday that the organization was unable to begin the first day of testing on Tuesday due to technical difficulties.

One prospective lawyer who wanted to remain anonymous said they sat down for the test in Yakima just after 8:30 in the morning on Tuesday and waited for hours before learning they would be unable to take the exam.

“It was a pretty stressful experience given that it’s the exam of a lifetime and makes your career,” they said.

In a statement, the association said that a makeup exam is scheduled for September 1-2nd, and participants affected by the cancellation may also take the February 2027 exam instead.

The association also said full refunds would be available for those impacted.

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