WWGR: Women leading major construction projects at SEA

SeaTac, Wash. — As we reflect on all of the accomplishments and barriers broken by women during Women’s History Month, there are still other barriers they face on a day-to-day basis. One of those barriers can be found in construction in the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, women only made up 14% of the construction workforce in 2024, and according to the National Association of Home Builders, women employed in construction reached around 10.8% in 2023; however, at SeaTac International Airport, some of the biggest construction projects currently underway are led by women like Janet Sheerer, a Capital Program Leader with the Port of Seattle. Sheerer is part of the team behind the C Concourse expansion project and shared some of their work with KIRO 7.

“The top two floors are going to be an Alaska Lounge,” Sheerer said as she pointed toward the top of the Concourse under construction, “and they are going to have amazing views from up there,” she continued.

Sheerer has been doing construction for nearly 30 years, with 24 years spent with the Port of Seattle. During her conversation with KIRO 7, she admitted that construction work is a male-dominated industry.

“I think it is mainly men and it still is,” Sheerer said.

With that said, she says some of the toughest jobs underway for the C Concourse expansion project are being done by women.

“There’s been a few of the steel directors that are women and I try not to fan girl too much about them,” Sheerer said, “Whenever I see that there are some women that have been able to hang with that and work on those teams, I just kind of clap to myself!” she continued.

Sheerer isn’t the only one in leadership impressed with how diverse the workforce at SEA is, so is Lisa Phair, the Port of Seattle’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program Manager. Fair was born and raised in Seattle. She says it’s not just the physical progress of the airport that people should admire.

“I’m here to make sure that the disadvantaged business or minority-owned business gets the opportunity and also gets all of the contracted work dollars,” Phair said. “At the end of the day, we are here to make sure that women and minorities get opportunities on projects,” she continued.

Both Fair and Sheerer hope to see a more diverse workforce at the airport, and they also hope they can be that representation of how impactful a diverse workforce can be.

“And from all walks and trades, they are going to come together and they are going to make this a better project,” Sheerer said.





