All-terrain wheelchair makes Sammamish State Park accessible

An all-terrain Action Trackchair is now available at Lake Sammamish State Park for the summer, making outdoor recreation more accessible.

The specialized chair is offered free of charge by Washington State Parks and is being managed by the Outdoors for All Foundation.

Following its summer use, the chair will be moved to Riverside State Park for winter activities on trails and in the snow.

The tool offers new access to adventure for individuals who would otherwise find certain outdoor environments, such as sand or trails, more difficult to navigate.

“Hiking tends to be sort of an ableist activity, and when you expand the accessibility, you get people who never even dreamed they could be in the outdoors,” Washington State Parks communication consultant Meryl Lassen said.

Chris Hays, an Action Trackchair rider, has used the chair several times since Washington State Parks secured it two years ago.

“It kind of makes you feel like a tank,” Hays said.

He said the chair is able to navigate terrain where “any ordinary chair would get stuck.”

Hays also highlighted the personal impact.

“My wife loves to hike, which is a little more difficult for me,” he said. “So it makes it a combined activity we can share.”

Emily Coulter, program coordinator for the Outdoors for All Foundation, said it was important that the chair be available without ut cost.

Colter said similar adaptive equipment, like bikes, is expensive, hard to store, and difficult to transport, creating significant barriers for people who want to enjoy the outdoors.

She recounted the positive feedback from users.

“They just always say, ‘Oh my goodness, I got to go out onto the sand by myself. I didn’t need somebody else to take me there,’” she said.

For Damien Kasten, his first ride on the Action Trackchair proved transformative.

After speeding down the sand, Kasten enthusiastically exclaimed, “This chair is freaking awesome!”

He anticipates tackling trails and perhaps even some off-roading in the future.

The Outdoors for All operates daily at Lake Sammamish State Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the park.

Reservations for the track chair are available on Tuesdays and Fridays. On all other days, the chair is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The organization also offers adaptive kayaking and biking on-site.

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