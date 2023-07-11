WSU students and employees possibly impacted by cybersecurity incident

In a press release Tuesday, Washington State University said third-party service providers have alerted the school that private information may have been exposed due to a security incident.

The security incident is related to recent impacts related to the popular filesharing application MOVEit Transfer.

WSU said while the school does not use the application, services they use have and that personally identifiable information for some current and prospective students and employees have been accessed.

The third-party services include the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) and the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA).

The NSC is a non-profit organization that provides educational reporting, data exchange, and verification services to more than 3,600 colleges and universities.

Information about the NSC security incident can be found here.

The TIAA is a financial organization that offers investment and insurance services to employees that choose to participate in their services.

While TIAA was not directly impacted, Pension Benefit Information, an outside vendor it shares information with, was impacted.

According to WSU, they expect NSC and Pension Benefit Information to contact people that were affected directly with additional information.

