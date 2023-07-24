WSP responds to road rage shooting that shuts down SR 16

GORST, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a road rage shooting Monday afternoon that shut down a portion of State Route 16 at the Sedgewick Exit.

Troopers told us that the incident involved a black Toyota Forerunner and a silver Chrysler. Initially, troopers said the two cars were driving toward Bremerton. Troopers said they got calls from people reporting the two cars driving erratically.

Troopers said at some point the two cars made a U-turn in Gorst and started driving east. Troopers then said the cars stopped in front of Kitsap Auto Outlet. Troopers said both drivers got out of their cars and that’s when the driver of the Forerunner allegedly shot the driver of the Chrysler. The shooter then drove off.

The victim was shot in the head and was taken to St. Joe’s in Tacoma. Multiple agencies responded and located the suspect’s car on Lake Flora Road. The suspect has been arrested. Troopers also said they found a gun in a backpack near the suspect’s car.

