WSP investigating after driver crosses barrier, hits tree, and dies near Olympia

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened near Olympia Saturday night.

Troopers said a 65-year-old man was traveling southbound on State Route 101 approaching Old Olympic Highway when he crossed over the barrier, went into the northbound lanes, hit a tree, and died.

His car came to a stop on the right shoulder of northbound SR 101 at Old Olympic Highway. The road was blocked for almost three hours.

Troopers believe drugs or alcohol were involved and are currently investigating.

