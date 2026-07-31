WSP arrests motorcyclist whose bike broke down mid-chase before he jumped in lake to avoid capture

A Washington State Patrol (WSP) has arrested a motorcyclist after they say he made a “series of poor decisions.”

Troopers say they tried to stop the motorcyclist for going 20 over the speed limit on SR 9 in Skagit County.

After several failed attempts to evade the trooper, the motorcycle appeared to have some mechanical issues, with the rider using his feet to help propel it down the roadway, WSP said.

The chase came to an end when the motorcycle could go no further, and the rider abandoned the motorcycle and ran off.

The rider had nowhere else to go and ran into a lake.

“As you would expect, neither running nor swimming worked to flee from our troopers. The suspect was arrested and booked into Skagit County jail pending charges,” WSP said.

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