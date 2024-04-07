WSP: 2 dead in crash involving Washington State trooper in Mason County

The Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday that a crash in Mason County involving one of their troopers resulted in the deaths of two people.

The collision happened at about 2:37 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 101, south of Shelton.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the involved trooper was not seriously injured, but they were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and they are expecting the roadway to be closed for several hours.

#MasonCounty: US 101 at Taylor Towne MP 352 is fully blocked for a fatal collision please use alternate routes as the roadway is fully blocked in both directions. We will have more details shortly. pic.twitter.com/TzdN24T2vr — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) April 6, 2024

Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

KIRO 7 is inquiring to gather more information about the nature of the collision.

