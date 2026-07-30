WSDOT’s road closures this week: I-405 in Kirkland, I-90 in Bellevue, SR 167 in Puyallup

The warm and dry summer months are when we see the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) at its busiest. The weather allows the agency to perform a number of tasks that can only be accomplished in the summer.

This week, the push continues across the region.

Next phase begins on SR 9 near Snohomish River Bridge

New construction phase begins on the SR 9 Marsh Road to Second Street Widening and Bridge Painting project.

This next phase of the widening project will reduce Lowell-Snohomish River Road to a single lane with flaggers alternating traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. This alternating traffic configuration will be in place for the next several weeks and will lead to a full 30-day closure of Lowell-Snohomish River Road.

30-day full closure of Lowell-Snohomish River Road

Beginning in mid- to late August, Lowell-Snohomish River Road will close around the clock for a planned 30-day full closure. During this closure, crews will install new girders and begin in-water work to build two new bridge piers in the Snohomish River.

Detour route

Eastbound Lowell-Snohomish River Road traffic will be detoured to S. Second Avenue/Lowell-Larimer Road to Marsh Road and continuing to Airport Way/Avenue D. Westbound traffic will follow the same detour in the reverse direction.

Paving work in Kirkland

Drivers through Kirkland will see overnight lane and ramp closures this week on northbound I-405 for paving projects.

Closure details

From 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28, three right lanes of northbound I-405 from N.E. 90th Street to just north of N.E. 132nd Street will be closed. The third lane closure will start at 8 p.m.

Additionally, the northbound I-405 off-ramps to N.E. 116th Street and N.E. 124th Street, and the northbound I-405 on-ramp at N.E. 132nd Street will be closed during that span.

Then, from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 30, the three left lanes of northbound I-405 from N.E. 90th Street to just north of N.E. 132nd Street will be closed, as well as the northbound I-405 HOV off-ramp to N.E. 128th Street.

Spokane Street Viaduct overnight closures in Seattle

Nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28, the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct on-ramp to northbound I-5 and the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct on-ramp to eastbound South Columbian Way will close.

WSDOT will use these closures to perform road repairs.

Overnight paving on I-90 in Bellevue

The following closures begin as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 27-28:

Two lanes of eastbound I-90 between I-405 and 150th Avenue S.E.

Eastbound I-90 off-ramp to 148th Avenue S.E.

Eastbound I-90 on-ramp from 150th Avenue S.E.

Southbound I-405 off-ramp to eastbound I-90

On Wednesday and Thursday, July 29-30, eastbound I-90 HOV lane from Bellevue Way S.E. to I-405. The following closures begin at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning:

This work is part of a project that is repaving nearly two miles of eastbound I-90 in this area.

Concrete work in Puyallup

WSDOT began concrete work on southbound SR 167 in Puyallup beginning Monday, July 27. Additionally, a single lane closes on northbound SR 167 and eastbound SR 512 to inspect and clean drainage structures.

SR 167 lane closures

From Monday, July 27 to the morning of Wednesday, July 29, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., a single lane of southbound SR 167 will close nightly from SR 410 to SR 512. One lane will remain open.

From Wednesday, July 29 to the morning of Thursday, July 30, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., a single lane of northbound SR 167 will close overnight from Milwaukee Avenue to SR 410. One lane will remain open.

Then, from Thursday, July 30 to the morning of Friday, July 31, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., a single lane of southbound SR 167 will close overnight from SR 410 to SR 512. One lane will remain open.

SR 512 lane closures

From 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 until Thursday, July 30, a single lane of the on-ramp connecting eastbound SR 512 to northbound SR 167 will close overnight from Benston Drive E. to SR 410. One lane will remain open.

Barrier Removal and lane restrictions in Fife

Monday, July 27, WSDOT crews will remove temporary barriers, work on sign brackets over I-5, and install new permanent guardrail along SR 509. This work is part of the SR 167 Completion Project.

I-5 lane closures

Lasting from 7 p.m. until 4:15 a.m. Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28, up to two lanes of northbound I-5 will close overnight from the Wapato Way E. overpass to Porter Way. Three lanes will remain open.

Then, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:45 a.m. Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28, up to three lanes of southbound I-5 will close overnight from Porter Way to the Wapato Way E. overpass. Two lanes will remain open.

The closures continue into Wednesday. From 8:30 p.m. to 5:45 a.m Tuesday, July 28 to Wednesday, July 29, up to three lanes of southbound I-5 will close overnight from Porter Way to the Wapato Way E. overpass. Two lanes will remain open.

Lastly, from 7 p.m. to 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 to Friday, July 31, up to three lanes of northbound I-5 will close nightly from the Wapato Way E. overpass to Porter Way. Two lanes will remain open.

SR 509 lane closure

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, July 27 to Wednesday, July 29, one lane of northbound SR 509 will close nightly from Alexander Avenue E. to Taylor Way E. One lane will remain open.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 30 to Friday, July 31, one lane of northbound SR 509 will close from Alexander Avenue E. to Taylor Way E. One lane will remain open. Then, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 30 to Friday, July 31, one lane of southbound SR 509 will close from Taylor Way E. to Alexander Avenue E. One lane will remain open.

54th Avenue E. lane closure

Lastly, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 to Thursday, July 30, one lane of southbound 54th Avenue E. will close from Fourth Street E. to Eighth Street E. One lane will remain open.

People are encouraged to expect delays, use alternative routes, and drive with caution near the work zones.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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