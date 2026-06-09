WSDOT and WSP partner up to educate and enforce SR 520 HOV 3+ rule

WASHINGTON — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are partnering to increase education and enforcement efforts on the SR 520 high-occupancy vehicle lanes.

This initiative is a result of what the agencies say are frequent violations of the three-person minimum rule.

The requirements for the SR 520 HOV lanes stem from legislation passed in 2010.

The three-plus rule was implemented when the floating bridge opened in 2016, across the SR 520 corridor. Despite this, many drivers do not follow the established rules.

“We believe there’s a lot of people that don’t understand it’s three-plus [on] 520,” said Trooper Rick Johnson with WSP. “It’s also the second-highest complaint about violations that the state patrol gets. And at times, has incited road rage or aggressive driving events.”

To address non-compliance, Johnson said the public should know there will be extra patrols. WSDOT is also working on public awareness.

Drivers should expect to see more troopers patrolling the SR 520 HOV lanes.

Adhering to the speed reductions and occupancy requirements is necessary to avoid penalties.

The fine for a first-time violation of the SR 520 HOV lane rule is $186.

A second violation within two years results in a $336 fine and is reported to insurance companies.

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