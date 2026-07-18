WSDOT spends $17M a year cleaning up highway litter — now Jimothy the raccoon has a message for you

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said highway litter is gross to look at and bad for the environment — and we don’t want Jimothy the raccoon crossing four lanes of traffic to get to it.

In a new PSA, the agency said Jimothy wants to remind you: “Trash belongs in the trash can. Not in the median.”

The state spends about $17 million a year picking up and disposing of trash from its highways.

WSDOT said that “isn’t exactly a cost-effective use of taxpayer dollars. So please do your part to dispose of your waste and properly secure anything that you’re hauling. And leave the trash to Jimothy.”

“Our crews collected and disposed of 726 tons of trash from state highways in 2025, which may make Jimothy and friends rub their little paws in glee,” the agency stated. “But do you really want him crossing four lanes of traffic to get to it? NO.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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