WSDOT reaches record $30M settlement in 2022 Parkland crosswalk death

The state of Washington has agreed to pay $30 million to the family of a boy killed in a crosswalk in Parkland in 2022.

In July 2022, 13-year-old Michael Weilert was on a bicycle in the afternoon when he tried to cross Pacific Avenue (SR 7) at 143rd Street. He had pressed a button to activate a flashing light to alert traffic that he was crossing, but the button malfunctioned, according to the lawsuit.

A car struck him while he was riding his bike through the crosswalk. The crosswalk was near his home.

The complaint, filed in Pierce County Superior Court a year later, claimed that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) knew the crossing light wasn’t operating properly for several weeks before the deadly crash, but, according to the lawsuit, the department failed to take any action.

The driver was not charged with a crime, but was named as a defendant in the civil case. In her testimony, the driver stated she would not have hit Weilert if the crossing light had been flashing and working.

According to The Tacoma News Tribune, the settlement is believed to be the largest-ever wrongful-death settlement involving a minor paid by WSDOT.

“I think, in a way, [the settlement] helps provide some closure for the Weilert family,” Attorney Evan Bariault told The Tacoma News Tribune. “The case was never really about money. The case has really been more about creating change, especially in Parkland.”

Washington is in the midst of its “Target Zero” plan, a statewide goal to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries on state roadways by 2030.

“One tragic incident like this is one too many,” WSDOT spokesperson Cara Mitchell said.

