WSDOT finishes two major projects early, but more closures coming this week throughout western WA

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had a stellar weekend, completing two behemoth projects well ahead of schedule.

The I-90/SR 18 interchange near Snoqualmie underwent the final phase of essential work on the four-year project. Crews began work Thursday evening on the diverging interchange, closing access to through traffic. WSDOT announced it had reopened all lanes around 10 a.m., Sunday, finishing the weekend project 20 hours ahead of schedule.

The continuation of the Revive I-5 project in Seattle closed all northbound lanes of I-5 between I-90 and N.E. 45th Street. WSDOT used this closure to prepare the next phase of this project on the Ship Canal Bridge. The freeway shut down at 12 a.m. Friday night, leaving the express lanes as the only direct access through downtown.

Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m., WSDOT announced that all lanes had reopened, completing this project 10-and-a-half hours ahead of schedule.

Looking ahead this week

Bellingham

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Iowa Street (milepost 254) will close on Monday, July 13, and again overnight on Thursday, July 16, for the City of Bellingham’s Iowa Street Stormwater Repair project.

What to expect

The off-ramp from southbound I-5 to Iowa Street will close from 8 .m. to 10 p.m. Monday, July 13. The off-ramp from southbound I-5 to Iowa Street will close from 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16 to 6 a.m. Friday, July 17.

Oak Harbor

Eastbound and westbound SR 20 will close for four nights beginning Monday, July 13, at W. Fakkema Road north of Oak Harbor.

These closures will allow WSDOT contractors to complete construction of a compact roundabout at W. Fakkema Road. On the checklist: permanent pavement markings, signs, crushed rock on the shoulder, replacing traffic sensors, and other finishing details.

From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Monday, July 13, through Friday morning, July 17, both directions of SR 20 will close between Regatta Drive and Ault Field Road.

People traveling through the area should use one of the following detours:

Eastbound and westbound SR 20 travelers should use West Ault Field and Goldie roads. Local traffic on the east side of SR 20 should use Sleeper and West Crescent Harbor roads

Lynnwood

Crews will stripe sections of the highway, resulting in more overnight directional closures on SR 525 and nearby ramps.

Closures will occur in three sections of northbound SR 525 on Sunday night, July 12, and Wednesday night, July 15. Construction will start as early as 10 p.m. and finish by 4:30 a.m. the following morning.

During these hours, you can expect the following closures:

10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.: Northbound SR 525 between I-5 and Ash Way and the northbound I-405 to southbound I-5 off-ramp.

12:01 a.m. to 2 a.m.: Northbound SR 525 between Ash Way and just north of Alderwood Mall Parkway, the northbound I-5 off-ramp to northbound SR 525 and the northbound SR 525 off-ramp to Alderwood Mall Parkway.

2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.: Northbound SR 525 between Alderwood Mall Parkway and SR 99, the Alderwood Mall Parkway on-ramp to northbound SR 525 and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to northbound SR 525.

The following closures begin at 10 p.m. Monday, July 13, and Thursday, July 16, and reopen at 1 a.m. the following morning:

Southbound SR 525 between Alderwood Mall Parkway and SR 99

Southbound I-5 on-ramp to southbound I-405

Southbound SR 99 on-ramp to southbound SR 525

Southbound SR 525 on-ramp to northbound SR 99

Southbound SR 525 off-ramp to Alderwood Mall Parkway

Southbound SR 525 between I-5 and Alderwood Mall Parkway will close from 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, and Friday, July 17:

The Alderwood Mall Parkway on-ramp to southbound SR 525 and the southbound SR 525 off-ramp to southbound I-5/196th Street S.W. will close beginning 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

Mountlake Terrace

Multiple I-5 on- and off-ramps in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood will close overnight starting Monday night, July 13, for crack sealing work in support of a regional pavement repair project.

The following closures start as early as 8 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. the next morning. Signed detours will guide people around the ramp closures.

Monday, July 13

Northbound and southbound I-5 ramps to the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station bus-only ramps.

Tuesday, July 14

Northbound I-5 off-ramp to 220th Street S.W., and 220th Street S.W. on-ramp to southbound I-5.

Wednesday, July 15

220th Street S.W. on-ramps to northbound and southbound I-5, and the Lynnwood Transit Center/Lynnwood City Center Station Park & Ride on-ramp to southbound I-5.

Thursday, July 16

Lynnwood Transit Center/Lynnwood City Center Station Park & Ride on-ramps to northbound and southbound I-5, and the SR 524 on-ramp to northbound I-5.

This project continues into next week

On Monday, July 20, the following on- and off-ramps will be closed: Northbound I-5 off-ramp to 44th Avenue W., 44th Avenue W. on-ramp to southbound I-5, Northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 104/Ballinger Way N.E., and SR 104/Ballinger Way N.E. on-ramp to northbound I-5.

On Tuesday, July 21, the northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street S.W., the northeast 175th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5, and the SR 104/Ballinger Way Northeast on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed.

Bothell/Kirkland

Commuters will see full directional closures on I-405 in Bothell and Kirkland overnight from July 15-17. Crews working for WSDOT will set girders over the roadway to support a future pedestrian bridge as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

Northbound closure details

Crews will close all lanes of northbound I-405 between Northeast 124th Street and Northeast 160th Street starting at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, until 5 a.m. Thursday, July 16. The following northbound ramps will also close: N.E. 124th Street on-ramp, N.E. 128th Street on-/off-ramps, N.E. 132nd Street on-/off-ramps, and the N.E. 160th Street off-ramp.

Southbound closure details

Crews will close all lanes of southbound I-405 between N.E. 160th Street and N.E. 124th Street starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, July 16, until 4 a.m. Friday, July 17. The following southbound ramps will also close: N.E. 160th Street on-ramp, N.E. 132nd Street on-/off-ramps, N.E. 128th Street on-/off-ramps, and the N.E. 124th Street off-ramp.

Signed detours will be in place. For more information on the northbound I-405 detour, click here. For more information on the southbound I-405 detour, click here.

Seattle

People traveling between Seattle and Mercer Island should plan for all eastbound I-90 lanes and on-ramps to close overnight Friday, July 17.

From 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, all lanes of eastbound I-90 from Rainier Avenue S. (milepost 3) to 77th Avenue S.E. (milepost 7) will close. Additionally, both directions of the I-5 on-ramps to eastbound I-90 will close, as will both directions of the Rainier Avenue S. on-ramps to eastbound I-90.

WSDOT maintenance crews will perform fire systems testing, light repairs, road sweeping, and drain cleaning inside the tunnels.

SeaTac

Drivers will see nighttime lane closures on SR 509 and I-5 in SeaTac and Kent, Monday, July 13, through the morning of Friday, July 17. The lane closures on SR 509 will allow crews to perform electrical work. The I-5 lane closures will allow crews to perform striping work.

This work is part of the SR 509 Completion Project.

SR 509 lane closure information

From Monday, July 13, to the morning of Friday, July 17, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane of northbound SR 509 will close nightly from S. 176th Street to S. 160th Street.

I-5 lane closure information

From Wednesday, July 15, to the morning of Thursday, July 16, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., up to two lanes of southbound I-5 will close overnight from SR 516 (Exit 149) to S. 272nd Street (Exit 147).

And then, from Thursday, July 16, to the morning of Friday, July 17, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., up to four lanes of southbound I-5 will close overnight between SR 516 (Exit 149) and S. 272nd Street (Exit 147).

Auburn

Morning and afternoon commuters on SR 18 in Auburn will see lane closures on Monday, July 13.

From 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., one left lane of westbound SR 18 will be closed over the Green River Bridge (milepost 4) for routine inspections.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane of both directions of SR 18 will be closed at M Street (milepost 5) for road sensor repair.

Enumclaw

Travelers who cross the White River Bridge on SR 410 between Enumclaw and Buckley will encounter a work zone as contractor crews install a new over-height vehicle warning system over the next several weeks.

Crews are scheduled to work between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Both directions of SR 410 are expected to remain open across the bridge during the work, but drivers may see shifted lanes, narrowed shoulders, and crews and equipment near the roadway.

The new system, expected to be operational at the end of July, will help warn drivers about vehicles that are too tall to cross the bridge safely. Once installed, the system will detect over-height vehicles approaching the bridge and activate visual and audible warnings before they reach the structure.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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