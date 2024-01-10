WSDOT crews on standby as winter weather rolls into Western Washington

With winter weather rolling in this week, Washington State Department of Transportation crews are on standby, monitoring all major roadways, especially in the southwest part of the state.

According to southwest region spokesperson Sarah Hannon-Nein, one of their crews main focuses will be along the I-5 corridor in Lewis, Callas, and Clark counties.

She says prior to this event, they have pretreated roads and they have crews on stand by for if the roads do see some accumulation. The main goal for crews throughout the event is to keep the roads open and safe, but she believes if drivers know before they go, keep their distance from both other vehicles and WSDOT snow plows at work, then everyone can stay safe.

“We can’t do this alone and we do need the public’s help by them being prepared for winter weather driving conditions,” Hannon-Nein said.

Stay with KIRO 7 as we continue to follow this developing winter weather event.

©2024 Cox Media Group