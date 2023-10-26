WSDOT camera catches family of elk playing in snow on I-90 wildlife bridge

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Biologists observed a family of elk frolicking in the snow on the I-90 wildlife crossing Wednesday morning.

Our biologists observed this elk herd playing in the snow on the crossing above I-90 this morning. pic.twitter.com/Fd9RrSqTDn — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) October 25, 2023

The bridge was completed five years ago back in 2018 to keep local animals safe from highway traffic.

A recent Washington State University study discovered that wildlife crossings may have saved millions of animals throughout the state.

