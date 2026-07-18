World Trade Center steel visits T-Mobile Park as part of Steel Across America tour

SEATTLE — On Friday night at T-Mobile Park, Seattle welcomed a powerful piece of American history. As part of its Steel Across America tour, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation brings a World Trade Center steel beam to Mariners fans, giving families across the Puget Sound region a rare opportunity to connect with the story of 9/11 in a deeply personal way.

The nationwide tour, launched ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, carries a steel beam recovered from the South Tower of the World Trade Center more than 10,500 miles, with over 35 stops in 21 states and Washington, D.C.

The journey began near Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan and will culminate with the steel’s return to New York City on September 11, 2026.

Seattle’s stop at T‑Mobile Park is one of the key moments on the tour, where the steel will be displayed to thousands of fans and families. A game ticket is required for access to the stadium display.

“This steel beam represents the best of who we are as a country,” Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said. “As it travels from coast to coast, we hope this symbol brings communities together to remember the heroes we lost, honor the people still suffering from 9/11-related illnesses, support the families forever changed, and pay tribute to those who continue to protect and serve. Together, we must ‘Never Forget.’”

Bringing story of 9/11 to Pacific Northwest

For many in Seattle and the broader Pacific Northwest, 9/11 is a moment remembered through news footage, photographs, and history lessons. The Steel Across America tour changes that by bringing a tangible artifact of Ground Zero directly into our community.

At the Seattle stop, visitors will be able to view the World Trade Center steel up close, seeing firsthand the twisted metal recovered from the rubble of the South Tower.

They will also have the opportunity to engage with Tunnel to Towers’ 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, which provides educational, interactive experiences that tell the story of that day, the lives lost, and the heroism of first responders and ordinary citizens. People can meet individuals connected to 9/11, including those who lived through the events or lost loved ones, and hear their stories of resilience, service, and remembrance.

The tour is designed to create spaces for reflection, education, and community, especially for younger generations who were not yet born in 2001. It offers families an opportunity to talk with their children about sacrifice, service, and what it means to “Never Forget.”

Honoring first responders, service members, local heroes

Seattle has its own strong tradition of first responders, service members, and military families, from firefighters and law enforcement officers to service members based in the region and Coast Guard personnel serving on the Puget Sound.

A call to the Seattle community

As the Steel Across America tour rolls into Seattle, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is inviting the region to come together: sports fans, families, students, veterans, first responders, and community leaders alike.

At T‑Mobile Park, the World Trade Center steel will stand as a stark, physical reminder of the day that changed our country, and of the courage and unity that followed.

It is a moment for Seattle to reflect, to teach, and to say once more: “We will ‘Never Forget.’”

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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