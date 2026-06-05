Workers’ compensation fraud scheme targets Spanish-speaking employees

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown is alerting the public to a fraud scheme aimed at injured, Spanish-speaking workers throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The Washington State Attorney General’s Office reported that scammers are reaching out to victims via phone calls, emails, text messages, and popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. The fraudsters pose as representatives of government agencies, courts, or legal firms.

These communications are often convincing, featuring official logos, real addresses, and the names of actual government officials, AG Brown’s office said.

How the workers’ compensation fraud scheme works

Targeted workers are told they need to pay a processing fee before they can collect workers’ compensation benefits or settlement funds. Payment is typically demanded in the form of gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. In certain instances, the scammers go so far as to conduct fraudulent virtual hearings, complete with individuals impersonating judges and lawyers, before issuing realistic-looking rulings and requesting payment.

Once victims send the money, authorities said the scammers disappear and sever all communication.

The attorney general’s office advises workers to watch out for red flags, including demands for upfront fees, high-pressure tactics urging immediate action, and any official business conducted through social media or messaging apps.

State agencies — such as the Department of Labor and Industries and the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals — never charge fees for access to benefits, never ask for payment via gift cards or cryptocurrency, and never handle official matters over social media platforms.

Anyone who receives a suspicious communication should avoid sending money or sharing personal information and instead contact Labor and Industries directly to confirm its legitimacy.

Those who believe they have been targeted by this scam are encouraged to file a report with the Consumer Protection Division of the Washington Attorney General’s Office.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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