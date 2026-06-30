Woodland Park Zoo welcomes new colobus monkey, marking a milestone for the species

SEATTLE — The tropical rainforest loop at the Woodland Park Zoo has a new baby colobus monkey, the first of its species born at the zoo in 29 years.

Visitors can now see the new monkey, born on June 15, along with their mother, Mokiki, father, Lewis, and aunt, Anapenda.

Zoo officials have not yet determined the baby’s sex, but its all-white fur and pink face will eventually transition to black and white coloring in its first three months, the zoo said.

“We’re so happy about this new baby, another ambassador for their species, and an opportunity for zoo guests to get a peek into the family life of these striking monkeys,” Animal Care Manager of Primates Arden Robert said.

“Mom Mokiki is a pro at motherhood and taking very good care of her new infant,” he continued.

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