Woodland Park Zoo to host its third Malayan Tiger

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo is celebrating the arrival of its newest resident, a Mayalan Tiger.

Angin, which translates to Wind, is a 14-year-old male Malayan Tiger who joins his brother “Bumi” at the park.

Coming from the Ellen Trout Zoo in Texas, Angin will join Bumi and 8-year-old Azul in the Banyan Wilds habitat.

The zoo plans to rotate the tigers because of their solitary nature.

Weighing at about 260 pounds, Angin is already impressing his keepers and has shown a great interest in playing in the water.

The Woodland Park Zoo will be doing tiger training sessions on the weekends to show visitors how they work and care for the tigers.

Malayan Tigers are critically endangered with only 300 left in the wild.

