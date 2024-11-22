Woodland Park Zoo announces loss of near-term orangutan pregnancy

Woodland Park Zoo announced Thursday that its 15-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Batu, has lost her baby after carrying the fetus nearly to term.

An ultrasound performed during an anesthetized exam revealed the fetus was no longer viable.

The pregnancy would have marked the zoo’s first orangutan birth in 35 years.

“This is a monumental loss for our zoo family and our hearts are very heavy, especially for Batu and her dedicated caretakers,” said Roger Sweeney, Chief Zoological Officer at Woodland Park Zoo. “While we always prepare for worst-case scenarios, of course, this is not the outcome we expected. We had high hopes and were so excited to welcome a healthy baby.”

Batu was paired with 15-year-old Godek, the baby’s father. Until recently, regular ultrasounds showed the fetus developing well, with a normal heartbeat, according to Dr. Tim Storms, the zoo’s Director of Animal Health.

Batu’s voluntary ultrasound participation depended on her cooperation during non-invasive procedures. However, the zoo decided to anesthetize her for further evaluation when she declined recent sessions.

The examination, conducted by an expert team of obstetricians and radiologists, confirmed the fetus was no longer viable.

The team successfully delivered the fetus without surgery, which will help Batu recover more quickly. She is currently recovering in the off-view orangutan bedrooms, where her caretakers will closely monitor her to ensure her health and normal behaviors.

“Batu is known for her intelligence, confidence, and independent personality,” Sweeney added. “Because she’s still young, we continue to hold on to hope for a future pregnancy and successful birth. Our orangutan team will shower Batu with extra TLC in the coming days.”

Batu’s pregnancy had been carefully managed with a birth plan that included regular veterinary check-ups, ultrasound monitoring of fetal development, and a specialized prenatal diet created by a nutritionist.

An obstetrician conducted in-person check-ins twice weekly as the pregnancy neared its term.

Woodland Park Zoo, which has been home to orangutans for more than 60 years, currently houses four orangutans in two family groups.

Batu shares her habitat with Godek, while 35-year-old male Heran and 43-year-old female Belawan live in the other habitat.

Heran was the last orangutan born at the zoo in 1989.

Sumatran orangutans are a critically endangered species native to Southeast Asia. They are part of the great ape family, Hominidae, which includes gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, and humans.

