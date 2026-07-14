Woodinville man charged with stealing, laundering $440K from banks he worked for

A 41-year-old Woodinville man was indicted for 30 federal felonies on Friday related to his scheme to steal from financial institutions where he worked and later launder the money through other banks.

Between July 2019 and April 2022, Joshua Shore worked as an operations manager of the cash vault for a Wells Fargo located in Tukwila, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

On December 6, 2021, Shore allegedly stole roughly $40,000, and later on January 28, 2022, Shore allegedly stole an additional $100,000, according to the indictment.

“This defendant allegedly victimized two financial institutions, stealing huge piles of cash and casting suspicion on all the employees who worked there,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Floyd said. “His attempted cover-up — repeated deposits of thousands of dollars to other banks’ ATMs, provided a trail for law enforcement and will be part of our work to hold him accountable for the theft and money laundering.”

Ten counts of the indictment detailed how Shore allegedly worked to launder the stolen funds through repeated $3,000 cash deposits of hundred-dollar bills into the ATMs at the local bank where he had his personal accounts.

Woodinville man allegedly stole $300,000 from a second bank’s vault in 2025

Shore later moved the funds from his bank to a different financial institution, which is another count of money laundering.

From September 2023 to December 2025, Shore worked as a market manager for a financial institution in Renton. The indictment alleged that on the eve of Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day, a bank holiday, Shore stole $300,000 from the vault.

The next 16 counts describe how Shore deposited cash up to $10,000 at a time through ATMs into his personal bank account at another financial institution.

The DOJ noted that the indictment seeks to forfeit any money seized from Shore as part of the investigation.

In total, Shore was indicted for 27 counts of money laundering and three counts of theft by an employee from a financial institution insured by either the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the National Credit Union Administration.

Theft from an employee of a financial institution is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, while the kinds of money laundering alleged in the case are punishable by up to 20 years or 10 years in prison, depending on the count.

A copy of the indictment is available here.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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