Woman stabbed to death in Tacoma, man arrested

TACOMA, Wash. — A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead with an apparent stab wound in a Tacoma apartment.

On April 18, just before 9 a.m., a man called 911 to report that his mother was dead inside their shared apartment on North Pearl St, near the Arco gas station.

When officers arrived, they found the 65-year-old woman dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody on April 22 as a result of Tacoma police’s investigation.

He was booked for first-degree murder.

KIRO 7 has reached out to clarify if the man arrested was the son who reported her death, or another person.

We will have updates as they become available.

The medical examiner has not yet publicly released information on the woman’s identification.

