Woman pulls out gun during road rage confrontation outside Arlington school office

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Arlington police responded quickly to a road rage incident outside the Arlington School District’s main office.

Police say the incident happened on Sept. 8 in the parking lot.

It appears two people got into a fight following a road rage incident, and a bystander pulled a gun out.

“Following the incident, Presidents Elementary School independently activated a precautionary lock-out, underscoring our partnership with the school district in prioritizing the safety of students and staff,” Arlington PD wrote on Facebook.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was seriously injured.

It’s unclear if this incident occurred during school hours.

©2025 Cox Media Group