Woman in Lake Tapps finds attempted burglar on her back patio

LAKE TAPPS, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a homeowner in Lake Tapps was on the phone with dispatch when a man tried to break into her home on Sunday

At around 8:30 p.m., the woman reported seeing an unfamiliar car in her driveway, PSCO said.

She called 911 and was able to shut and lock her doors before he was seen on her back patio attempting to break in.

The suspect got in his car and drove away, but deputies later found him at a nearby park.

The 48-year-old man was arrested for attempted residential burglary, attempted theft, driving with a suspended license, and an interlock violation, the sheriff’s office says.

