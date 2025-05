SKYWAY, Wash. — A woman is dead and a driver is in jail following an early morning crash in Skyway.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car.

It happened at South 126th Street and Renton Avenue South around 12:30 a.m.

Despite efforts to save her, she died.

A drug recognition expert evaluated the driver and says he was impaired.

The man was arrested for vehicular homicide and booked into the King County Jail.

