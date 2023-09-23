Woman injured after car falls four stories from parking garage, lands on train tracks in Seattle

A woman was injured Saturday after a car she was in fell four stories from a parking garage and crashed onto train tracks in Seattle, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

At about 9 a.m., a car crashed through a guardrail at a parking garage across from Pier 66 along Alaskan Way on the Seattle waterfront.

According to video from the scene, the car crashed on the tracks, coming to rest just northwest of where it came out of the garage.

An adult woman was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. She was already outside the car when firefighters arrived.

