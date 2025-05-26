Woman hurt, several pets killed in Marysville house fire

A woman was hurt, and several pets died in a house fire in Marysville.

It happened on Thursday at a house on 19th Avenue Northeast in Marysville.

Marysville Fire District says crews were called there around 6 p.m.

When they arrived, the house and its garage were engulfed in flames. It took crews about an hour to extinguish.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was rushed to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay for the time being.

