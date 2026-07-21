Woman going through mental health crisis attacks mother, steals truck, leading to police chase

A woman accused of attacking her mother, threatening her with a gardening saw, and attempting to run over her and a neighbor with a vehicle led deputies on a high-speed chase on State Route 507 on July 17th.

The pursuit ended with the woman, nude at the time, placed under arrest.

Body camera footage of the police chase shows a Pierce County deputy crashing into another car head-on while stopping her truck. The deputy and driver both sustained minor injuries but are both in good condition according to police.

The incident, which began as a domestic violence call in Roy, highlights issues surrounding mental health crises, according to law enforcement.

The suspect’s mother ran to a neighbor’s house after her daughter took her phone away from her to call for help.

During this time, the suspect reportedly jumped into her mother’s truck nude and attempted to run over both her mother and the neighbor, missing them but striking and killing her mother’s dog.

Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office described the situation as one of the more challenging scenarios the office has encountered.

“One of the worst situations that we’ve had to deal with that involves mental health,” Cappetto said. “We have an adult daughter who is suffering from a mental health crisis and is attempting to kill family members.”

She also detailed how the suspect attempted to use the vehicle as a weapon. “And while she was with the neighbor, that’s when the adult daughter had jumped into that vehicle nude and tried to run them both over,” Cappetto said.

Cappetto told KIRO 7 the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office assesses the immediate dangers when a suspect is exhibiting a mental health crisis.

“So it really depends on: is there a crime actively happening? Is property getting destroyed? Are people getting hurt?” Cappetto said.

The primary mission in such cases is to stop the immediate threat to ensure the safety of the public and the individual involved.

“Addressing those issues first and then diving into the mental health aspect and what’s the best resolution for that person,” Cappetto said.

The suspect faces multiple first-degree assault charges along with animal cruelty and is currently undergoing mental health evaluations.

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