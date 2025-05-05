Woman found guilty in multi-county burglary spree

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — A Bremerton woman was found guilty of multiple burglaries and thefts across several Washington counties.

On April 30, Tina Woods was found guilty of 16 counts, including multiple burglaries, thefts and property damage.

The crimes took place between June and October of 2023. Woods targeted homes, post offices and businesses Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Thurston and Mason Counties.

Investigators say she stole cash, electronics, jewelry, collectibles, cigarettes and a credit card, which she used to fuel up a stolen Jeep.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said post offices were the primary target, looking for mail holds to see when targets would be away on vacation.

Woods and her husband were linked to several of the burglary cases, but it appears she committed a few alone.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 23.

She could be facing seven years or more in prison.

Woods is still awaiting trial in the other counties.

