Woman critically injured in Hing Hay Park shooting in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police responded to Hing Hay Park in Seattle Sunday night after a 911 call saying, “Someone just got shot.”

The call came in at 10:17 p.m. Police responded to the 400 block of Maynard Avenue South where they found a woman who had been shot in the abdomen.

Police say the shooting started out as a disturbance in the park and the suspect fired multiple shots. The woman was not the intended target.

The 57-year-old victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The suspect was found loitering nearby and was arrested.

