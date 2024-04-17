Woman arrested in Renton stabbing

RENTON, Wash — A 26-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman in the back.

On April 11, a 33-year-old woman says she was followed by another person and stabbed near the intersection of Southwest 4th Place and Maple Avenue Southwest in Renton.

Two unknown persons drove the victim to Valley Medical Center in Renton. She was later transported to Harborview Medical Center to undergo heart surgery.

Detectives found a knife in a recycling bin believed to have been used in the incident.

Renton Stabbing Knife Detectives found a knife in a recycling bin believed to have been used in the incident. (Renton PD)

On April 16, detectives established probable cause with information from the victim, and the suspect was arrested and booked into jail, without incident, and charged with first-degree assault.

Detectives did not provide additional information as they continued building their case.





