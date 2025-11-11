Witnesses say Tacoma driver sped up before striking bicyclist and skateboarder

A driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault after witnesses said they accelerated toward two men crossing 96th Street South on Monday afternoon, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. near The Woodmark apartments at 2425 96th Street South.

Two men in their 30s — one on a bicycle and the other on a skateboard — were crossing the street outside the crosswalk when the eastbound driver hit them.

Witnesses told authorities the driver appeared to speed up just before the impact.

The bicyclist went through the windshield and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The skateboarder received minor injuries.

After striking the men, the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another car carrying a woman and her 1-year-old son.

According to family, the child had cuts and bruises, and the mother was described as “banged up pretty badly.”

Officers arrested the driver on two counts of vehicular assault and processed them for suspected DUI.

Investigators said charges could be upgraded to vehicular homicide if the bicyclist does not survive.

