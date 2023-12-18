Witness leads Kent police to suspect in injury hit-and-run crash

KENT, Wash. — Kent police said a witness led officers to a driver suspected of injuring a woman when he hit her car and then fled.

On Friday, officers were dispatched to help Puget Sound Firefighters Local 1747 with an injury hit-and-run crash at South 196th and 80th Street.

Firefighters had to free the 28-year-old Kent woman from her car. She had cuts on her head and hands.

The suspect driver fled, but a 44-year-old Belfair man who witnessed the crash followed behind the suspect and watched as the driver tried to hide his car between semi-trucks.

The suspect, a 56-year-old Des Moines man, and his vehicle were found. The man was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of hit-and-run with injury.

“We want to thank the witness for keeping an eye on the fleeing vehicle, and then staying on scene to lead officers to its location. We also want to note that he did this without contacting the suspect, and kept his distance for safety. Well done,” the Kent Police Department said on its Facebook page.

©2023 Cox Media Group