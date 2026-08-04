Wildfires could cause air quality issues in Western Washington

Wildfire smoke from across the state is expected to impact air quality in the Seattle region.

Forecasters report that while smoke remained above the city Monday afternoon, it is expected to move closer to the ground throughout Tuesday.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is monitoring the shifting conditions as the smoke footprint expands.

Phil Swartzendruber, an air quality scientist at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, said the region should prepare for a decline in air quality.

“We’re expecting the levels to worsen today,” he said Monday afternoon. “Tonight, we could definitely be unhealthy for sensitive groups in some places.”

According to the agency, the smoke’s footprint could continue to spread as the week progresses.

Health guidelines recommend that the general population stay indoors when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 150 or higher. However, the threshold is lower for vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant people, adults over age 65, and those with asthma, heart conditions, or respiratory issues. These individuals are advised to stay inside when the AQI hits 100. If outdoor activity is necessary, officials recommend wearing an N-95 mask for protection.

Swartzendruber noted that smoke exposure can cause immediate physical symptoms and health risks.

“You will notice the smell, the irritation in your lungs and nose, but it also can make breathing harder,” he said. “It can trigger asthma attacks, and it’s also a risk for much more serious conditions like a heart attack or flaring up COPD.”

Kevin Huerter, a Redmond resident, said he monitors the air closely and adjusts his habits based on the haze.

“When it gets bad, I stay inside,” Huerter said.

Camille, a visitor from France, said he plans to use local media to stay informed about safety requirements. “I’ll check the news, and if it’s necessary to wear a mask or to do anything to protect my health, I’ll do it.”

To maintain indoor air quality, experts recommend keeping windows and doors closed and setting air conditioning units to recirculate.

While many people rely on home HVAC systems, Swartzendruber warned that standard equipment may not be sufficient to filter out fine smoke particles.

“Most houses aren’t going to have good filtration in them already,” he said. “The furnace filter is just to keep out dust, so you can’t count on that.”

For those without high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters or those in homes that become too hot when sealed, Swartzendruber suggested seeking out public spaces with better filtration systems.

“We might wanna think about finding a clean air shelter, a place where we can go, library or mall or shopping center,” Swartzendruber said.

In some cases, you might be able to make your own DIY air filter. King County health officials posted this guide on how to do it.

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