Wildfire State of Emergency declared due in part to fuel needs

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Due to the many wildfires across the state Governor Jay Inslee declared a State of Emergency on August 2, running through August 16. Part of the effort within the declaration is to make sure that critical fuel gets to the fire crews who need it. Governor Inslee is hoping that truckers transporting fuel can make an extra push to make their fuel deliveries.

Normally, truckers have a set number of hours they can work/drive, the emergency declaration allows for the truckers to go beyond those limits. Truckers that would normally stop at a truck stop if they’re pushing the limits on hours will be able to run a little longer if it means getting that fuel to emergency services.

Governor Inslee’s news release says Washington State has experienced very dry weather conditions and exceptionally high temperatures, causing high-risk fuel conditions across the region, and this has been the case since June. We have seen some fires across our region, but they haven’t produced the thick smoke just yet. Since June there have been air quality concerns on certain days in areas of Central and Eastern Washington.

A wildfire is disrupting travel along the North Cascades highway, WSDOT closed a stretch of Highway 20 as a result. The fire is happening between Granite Creek bridge and the Easy Pass trailhead, and crews are continuing to battle the flames from the so-called, ‘Easy fire.’ It’s been burning for nearly three weeks, covering about 300 acres.

Officials say lightning caused the fire, which is zero percent contained.

According to Gov. Inslee, motor carriers carrying fuel should use their best judgment to see how long they can make fuel runs beyond their hour limits, in order to make sure they are staying safe.

