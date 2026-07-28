Wildfire smoke to stay east of the Cascades for days

Multiple wildfires in the Cascades and points east will continue to affect some locations of central and eastern Washington with wildfire smoke over the coming days.

Smoke from the Little Giant Fire northwest of Leavenworth will be the main culprit for bad air quality at times in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties this week.

Also, there remains a large amount of wildfire smoke in Canada, which should stay north of the border in the coming days, and incredible amounts of smoke and bad air in Oregon should not affect locations as far north as Wenatchee and Chelan through at least this week.

West of the Cascades, onshore wind flow off the Pacific will reinforce fresh air and seasonably mild temperatures for Western Washington. With a little warmup Friday, we could get a little smoke in our skies mainly aloft in Western Washington, but nothing that would affect surface air quality.

We might get another warming trend early next week with the possibility of some Canadian wildfire smoke mainly aloft sometime next week, but a full turn to offshore flow doesn’t look in the offing, thus sparing Western Washington of greater smoke concerns for the start of August.

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