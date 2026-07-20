Wildfire smoke expected to bring hazy skies to Western Washington

Western Washington residents can expect hazy skies and the smell of wildfire smoke over the next several days as smoke from fires burning in Oregon and Canada drifts into the region. Smoke from Eastern Washington wildfires could also contribute to air quality impacts.

Phil Swartzendruber, an air quality scientist with the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, said the smoke will likely be most noticeable higher up in the sky.

“We’re expecting the smoke to be really visible over the next few days, especially overhead,” Swartzendruber said.

Air quality across much of the Puget Sound region remained in the “good” category Monday at 1 p.m., according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s monitoring network. However, conditions could worsen at times over the next few days.

Swartzendruber said some locations could briefly reach air quality levels considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” and in some cases “unhealthy” for everyone for an hour or two.

He encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions using the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s air quality map, which provides real-time readings throughout the region.

People most vulnerable to smoke exposure — including those with asthma, heart disease, or lung conditions — should take extra precautions if air quality deteriorates, Swartzendruber noted. He recommended that people in that group limit time outdoors when the map readings show “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Those who must be outside may want to consider wearing an N95 mask.

“If you are in that group, you really should limit your exposure outside and get yourself ready to take some actions to be able to give yourself some clean air,” Swartzendruber said. “Find a place where you can go that has filtered air, a cooling center or something like that.”

If air quality reaches the “unhealthy” category for everyone, even briefly, health officials recommend that all residents take steps to reduce smoke exposure.

While people may notice hazy skies and the smell of smoke, Swartzendruber said the event is not expected to resemble the severe wildfire smoke that blanketed Western Washington in September 2020, turning skies orange and creating hazardous air quality conditions across the region.

He compared the expected smoke impacts over the next few days to about a 3 on a scale of 10, with the historic 2020 smoke event serving as a 10.

Residents can monitor current conditions on the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s air quality map.

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