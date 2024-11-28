Wife accused of stabbing husband to death in Parkland on Thanksgiving Eve

PARKLAND, Wash. — A woman is in jail, accused of stabbing her husband to death on Thanksgiving eve in Parkland.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says someone called 911 around 11:30 p.m. to report a woman walking along Ainsworth Avenue South, covered in blood. The caller said the woman was asking people for help.

When deputies arrived, they found a 62-year-old man dead outside of a home.

Deputies say they were told the woman had stabbed her husband. She was detained and detectives and forensic investigators were called out to document the scene and collect evidence.

The 52-year-old woman was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for Murder in the 2nd Degree.

