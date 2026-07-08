Who’s ready? WSDOT prepares for weekend projects around Puget Sound

Travelers around the Puget Sound can expect major headaches this weekend, as the Washington State Department of Transportation implements several major construction projects. Drivers can expect plenty of road closures and significant lane reductions.

Revive I-5

The Revive I-5 project in Seattle is coming back! It will lead to a significant change for northbound Interstate 5 traffic across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Starting Friday, July 8, northbound I-5 will completely shut down near the I-5/I-90 interchange to Northeast 45th street until 5 a.m. Monday, July 12. On- and off-ramps along this section will start closing as early as 9 p.m. on July 8 to establish a work zone.

When the freeway and ramps reopen on Monday, traffic will be reduced to two left lanes until the end of 2026. The Harvard Avenue East on-ramp to northbound I-5 will remain closed until mid-October.

A reduced speed limit of 50 mph will be in effect throughout the work zone, spanning from State Route 520 to just past the Northeast 45th/50th streets off-ramp.

The express lanes will operate exclusively northbound throughout 2026. This measure is intended to reduce the risk of a full northbound shutdown and provide greater flexibility for emergency crews.

Travelers should anticipate delays, especially since express lanes will not run southbound as they typically do in the morning.

Drivers heading downtown this weekend can use the Dearborn, James, Madison or Edgar Martinez exits. For those traveling north of downtown, the express lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge will be available, though delays are expected. Alternatives include State Route 99 and 15th Avenue through the Ballard Bridge.

Snoqualmie

After nearly 4 years of construction, the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange project near Snoqualmie is almost complete.

A final extended weekend paving closure is scheduled from 9 p.m. Thursday, July 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 13.

During this period, traffic will not be allowed on either direction of State Route 18 beneath the I-90 bridges. All right-turning on- and off-ramps at the interchange will remain open.

Eastbound and westbound I-90 traffic will generally not be affected during most of the closure. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will complete final paving for the Diverging Diamond Interchange under I-90.

Other tasks include removing temporary barriers, installing permanent impact attenuators, installing guardrails, painting temporary striping, installing electrical loops, placing curbing and adjusting stormwater drainage. This work requires dry weather and may be rescheduled with short notice.

Detour routes for SR 18 include using eastbound and westbound I-90 to loop around at nearby interchanges such as Exit 20, Southeast High Point Way, to the west and Exit 27, Southeast North Bend Way/Winery Road, to the east. For example, eastbound SR 18 traffic needing to go westbound on I-90 or to Snoqualmie Parkway should detour to Exit 27 and loop back. Freight traffic is advised against using Issaquah city streets or Issaquah-Hobart Road.

DuPont

Southbound I-5 ramps in DuPont will undergo repaving this weekend. The Steilacoom-DuPont Road ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. Friday, July 10, to 4:30 a.m. Monday, July 13. Additionally, the southbound I-5 exit to Steilacoom-DuPont Road will close from 9 p.m. Friday, July 10, to 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11.

The southbound I-5 exit to Center Drive will also close from 9 p.m. Sunday, July 12, to 4:30 a.m. Monday, July 13.

Signed detours will be in place, with the 41st Division Drive exit serving as an alternative. During the weekend construction, the southbound I-5 HOV lane approaching the work zone will be open to all traffic from 9 p.m. Friday, July 10, to 4:30 a.m. Monday, July 13.

©2026 Cox Media Group