Who was ‘top dog’ at this year’s Corgi World Championship?

AUBURN, Wash. — This weekend, about 100 corgis competed for the ultimate ‘wagging’ rights at the 2025 Corgi World Championship.

The annual event took place at Emerald Downs in Auburn and benefits the Alzheimer’s Association.

The race will air on ESPN Ocho later this year.

There were nine heats with a dozen dogs in each. The winners qualified for the Championship Heat.

Gustave the Girl Dog became ‘top dog’ for 2025, winning over champions from the past three years.

“Alicia & Dustin from Seattle have a VERY fast Corgi,” the racetrack shared online.

You can watch the final heat here.

