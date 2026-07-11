Who is Vinod Khosla? What we know about the new Seattle Seahawks owner

On July 11, the Estate of Paul G. Allen announced that it had entered into a formal sale agreement for the Seattle Seahawks after months of speculation of possible ownership.

The agreement was made with an “ownership group led by the Kholsa family for the Seattle Seahawks NFL franchise,” according to the Allen estate.

“We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks. We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere,” said Vinod Khosla, on behalf of the Khosla family.

The Khosla family will become the team’s controlling owner.

This also includes Vinod Khosla, who is also a San Francisco 49ers limited partner.

Who is Vinod Khosla?

Khosla will have to sell his shares with the 49ers as a part of his deal to purchase the Seahawks.

He is a 71-year-old billionaire businessman who is the founder of Sun Microsystems and the founder of Khosla Ventures. He founded Sun Microsystems in 1982 before it was acquired by Oracle in 2010.

Khosla was born in India and came to the United States in 1976, when he was 21 years old.

He is worth $15.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The exact terms of the deal are not made public as of this time, but ESPN NFL senior insider Adam Schefter said the purchase was agreed upon for $9.6 billion.

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