White sedan, GPS, and gunfire: Prosecutors detail Auburn ambush with 52 shell casings

Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man with first-degree murder in the May shooting death of Kevion C. Bias, citing surveillance video, GPS data, and witness statements that point to a targeted ambush in Auburn’s Lea Hill neighborhood.

Kyree-Brian Amar Jackson, of Kent, is accused of orchestrating the fatal shooting that left Bias, 21, dead outside a friend’s home on May 27.

Investigators say the ambush was premeditated and possibly linked to an ongoing gang conflict.

According to court documents, Bias and his girlfriend had noticed a white Chrysler 300 parked suspiciously along the road as they returned from a store around midnight.

Just before the couple pulled into the driveway at Southeast 323rd Street, surveillance footage captured five people walking toward the scene, then returning moments later.

Seconds after Bias drove by, gunfire erupted.

Bias was struck multiple times and ran into the house, where police found him and began emergency care.

He told officers the shots came from a white Chrysler 300.

He later died in surgery at Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives recovered 52 spent shell casings—34 from a 9mm, 16 from a 7.62mm rifle, and two from a .40 caliber firearm—along the street and front yard.

No evidence suggested that Bias had fired any shots.

Video from multiple homes, combined with city traffic cameras and Flock license plate readers, helped investigators track the white Chrysler.

The car was later found abandoned in Federal Way.

An ignition interlock device inside the vehicle also provided timestamped GPS locations and photos showing Jackson behind the wheel both before and after the shooting.

A Department of Corrections officer told police she had seen Jackson driving the same Chrysler repeatedly during his required check-ins, including days before the shooting.

Cellphone data placed Jackson’s phone at the scene moments before the gunfire and later at the location where the Chrysler was recovered.

Jackson was on active DOC supervision at the time and has a history of violent felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful firearm possession, drive-by shooting, and attempting to elude police.

Authorities say he is associated with a gang that had recent conflicts with a rival group allegedly tied to the victim.

Prosecutors describe Jackson as a flight risk with a high likelihood to reoffend or interfere with the case.

They’ve requested bail be set at $5 million.

