White Pass motorcyclist injured after losing control of bike, flown to Yakima Hospital

NACHES, Wash. — A motorcyclist traveling through White Pass on U.S. 12, close to milepost 155, crashed yesterday afternoon, July 9.

According to a Facebook post from Naches Fire Chief Alan Baird, the motorcycle became uncontrollable most likely due to “a significant drop in the road surface.”

After hitting the drop, the motorcyclist slid along the highway.

While the rider managed to stay on the road, the motorcycle launched over the nearby rail and stopped 300 feet down a steep slope, according to the post.

Once emergency services arrived on scene, the rider was evaluated and later flown to Yakima Memorial Hospital.

The post notes that they will begin to repair that specific section of the highway soon, but Baird urges travelers using that stretch of White Pass to be careful when driving through.

“Our department Firefighters/EMT’s are ready to respond to any emergencies on White Pass,” Baird states in the post. “Be safe on your travels and adventures this summer on White Pass.”

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